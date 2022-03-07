Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target at $760.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

