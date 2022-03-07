Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target at $760.00

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.