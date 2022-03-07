Analysts Set Expectations for Identiv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Identiv in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.31 on Monday. Identiv has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,531.00 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $135,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $484,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

