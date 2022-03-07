Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $6.63

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

