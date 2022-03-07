Analysts Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $43.33

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.81. 955,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.78.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in frontdoor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in frontdoor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in frontdoor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

