Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) PT at $75.46

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.