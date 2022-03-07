Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$25.88

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

REI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.89. 1,001,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,756. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.