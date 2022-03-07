Analyzing Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $36.98 million 1.20 $6.40 million $3.05 7.21 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.53 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 17.31% 19.18% 1.18% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

