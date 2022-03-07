Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $13,288,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.