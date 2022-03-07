AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.35 million, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

