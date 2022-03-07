Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) versus Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $241.43 million 0.22 -$1.41 million ($0.05) -35.79

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -0.58% -1.26% -0.42%

Summary

Anghami beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

