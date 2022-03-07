Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th.

ANGN opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 66,907 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

