AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.81

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 121496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

