Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $476.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.75 and a 52-week high of $477.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

