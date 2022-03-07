Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.77).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,597 ($21.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.95. The company has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.46).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

