Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.77).
LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,597 ($21.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.95. The company has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.46).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
