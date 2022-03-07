Apella Capital LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $126.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

