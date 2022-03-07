Apella Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 233,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ opened at $20.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.