Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avista by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,331 shares of company stock valued at $630,114. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.