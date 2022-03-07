Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avista by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,331 shares of company stock valued at $630,114. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

