Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.