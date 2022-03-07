Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCT stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.