Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.36. 5,567,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

