Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 751,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of APRE opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.14.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

