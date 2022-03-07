ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($44.07).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.08) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

