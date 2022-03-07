Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 1,234,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,805. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%. Analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

