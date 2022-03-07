Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $66,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

