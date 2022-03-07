Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

