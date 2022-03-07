Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 819,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

