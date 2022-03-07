Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $12.30 on Monday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

