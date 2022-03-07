Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY opened at $8.87 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

