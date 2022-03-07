Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. Astec Industries has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Astec Industries by 77.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

