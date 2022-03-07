Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Astrazeneca stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Astrazeneca has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $64.21.
Astrazeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)
