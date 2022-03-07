ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

ACLLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $32.83 on Monday. ATCO has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

