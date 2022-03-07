Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

