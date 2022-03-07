Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
ATH stock opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17.
