Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.48. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
