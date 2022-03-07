Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.48. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.