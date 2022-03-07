Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $199.04

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.04 and last traded at $199.09, with a volume of 98271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

