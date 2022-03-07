Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $208.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average is $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

