Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.71. 705,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,508,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

