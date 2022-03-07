Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03. The Toro Company has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

