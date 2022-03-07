Autus Asset Management LLC Has $22.77 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $541.03. 99,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,448. The company has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $310.92 and a one year high of $571.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

