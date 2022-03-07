Autus Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.61. 13,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

