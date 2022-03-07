Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $143.37. 75,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

