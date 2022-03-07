AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,572. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

