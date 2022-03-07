Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Sells $1,091,812.50 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $174.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

