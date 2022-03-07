Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 1,558,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,058,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

