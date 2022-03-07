Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 530 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 530 ($7.11) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AV. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.28) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

