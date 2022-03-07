Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.29. 34,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,563,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 954,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

