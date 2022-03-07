AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,606. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

