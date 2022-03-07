Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.56.

Baidu stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $278.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

