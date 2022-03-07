Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $1,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 534.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other eXp World news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,800 shares of company stock worth $13,044,833. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

