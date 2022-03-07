Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,320 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

