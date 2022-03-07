Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
